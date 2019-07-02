|
|
FREDERICK ELLEN M. (KASPER)
Of Ross Twp., on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 28 years to Reed J. Frederick; loving mother of Michael J., Shawn P. and Sarah M. Frederick; beloved daughter of John and Annette Kasper; sister of Paul Kasper (Cindy) and Daniel Kasper (Lisa); sister-in-law of Eric Frederick and Mary Nagy; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Friday, 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019