Devlin Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
806 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
(412) 364-0510
More Obituaries for ELLEN FREDERICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLEN M. (KASPER) FREDERICK

ELLEN M. (KASPER) FREDERICK Obituary
FREDERICK ELLEN M. (KASPER)

Of Ross Twp., on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Beloved wife of 28 years to Reed J. Frederick; loving mother of Michael J., Shawn P. and Sarah M. Frederick; beloved daughter of John and Annette Kasper; sister of Paul Kasper (Cindy) and Daniel Kasper (Lisa); sister-in-law of Eric Frederick and Mary Nagy; also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa of Avila Church Friday, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 2, 2019
