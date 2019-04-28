SHARP ELLEN M. (MOTZER)

Of Peters Township, formerly of West Mifflin, peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019, age 93, beloved wife of the late Joseph "Sonny" Sharp, Jr.; mother of the late Richard G. Sharp and a baby girl that was stillborn; daughter of the late John and Pauline (Haug) Motzer; sister of Alfred "Fritz" Motzer (Grace) and the late Herman Motzer, Pauline Metts, William Motzer and Eleanor Wesoloski; also many nieces and nephews. Ellen was a member of the Easter Star Clairton Chapter #316 for over 50 years. She was a great cook who was an accomplished seamstress who also enjoyed quilting and needlepoint. She and her husband enjoyed traveling and visited all 50 states and were members of the Anastazy, Executive Pioneers and the Fore Travel Motor Clubs. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Contributions may be made to the or Paramount Hospice & Palliative Care, 3025 Washington Road, Suite 201, McMurray, PA 15317.

