Age 77, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 of Baldwin. Wife of the late Leonard Albert Altavilla, Jr.; beloved mother of James (Teresa) Wild; cherished grandmother of Zachary (Jessica), Ian (Megan), and Garrett; great-grandmother of Levi, Emmett, and Zane. Ellen loved and enjoyed attending Collinsburg Bingo. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m., where funeral services will be held in the chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Cancer Research Institute, 681 Fifth Ave., New York, NY 10022. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019