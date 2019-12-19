|
MISKO ELLEN
A resident of Vincentian Home, age 97, on Monday, December 16, 2019. Ellen was born and raised in Braddock, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Yuhas) Misko. Ellen was also preceded in death by her brothers, Andrew (late Thelma) Misko and Joseph (late Agnes) Misko and her sister, Mary (late Stephen) Krivy. She is survived by nieces and nephews. Agnes earned her Master's and Doctorate degrees from Duquesne University and was a career educator at the elementary, secondary and college levels, spending much of her career in the Chicago area. There will not be a visitation. Friends are welcome to her Mass of Christian Burial in Good Shepherd Church, Braddock, on Saturday at 10 a.m. Ellen will be laid to rest in Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019