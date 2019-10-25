Home

ELLEN "LYNN" NEUWIRTH

NEUWIRTH ELLEN "LYNN"

Ellen "Lynn" (Blumling) Neuwirth, age 70, of Robinson Township, passed suddenly on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Bernard M. Neuwirth; mother of Eric (April) and Jason (Melissa) Neuwirth; grandmother of Grant, Clark, Samantha, Kylie, Blair and Luca; daughter of Mildred and the late William Blumling; sister of Diane (Hank) Blumling, Susan (Joe) Bonkowski, Michelle (Red) Givvin, Stacey (Dan) Cavello, and the late Randy Blumling; also survived by loyal canine companion, Jack. Family and friends welcome on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Malachy Church, 343 Forest Grove Rd., Kennedy Township, PA 15108. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at www.PittsburghCremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019
