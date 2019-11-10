|
CAULKINS ELLEN PIPER
On November 4, 2019, Ellen Piper Caulkins, 59, of Franklin Park, beloved wife of 24 years to Jonathan P. Caulkins. Also survived by her loving children, Jonathan "Jay" Carter Caulkins, Joseph "Joe" Keith Caulkins and Jacklyn "Jackie" Lee Caulkins; siblings, Duane Piper, of Texas, Becky Lehnert of Florida, Ed Piper of Dublin, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Beth Weinle and her parents Duane and Pauline Piper. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and a dear friend to many. Ellen lived her life full of faith, finding joy in Bible studies, prayer groups, and exercise classes at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland and Ingomar United Methodist Church. Family and friends were her heart, as evident by the many scrapbooks she carefully put together. If any of her loved ones needed help, she was there, no matter what. Her care and love went beyond what words can express and continues now from heaven. Ellen traveled the world with her family and visited all 50 States. She loved the outdoors and going for walks with family and friends— always stopping to pick up litter because she made the world a better place, even in the small things. In her professional life, Ellen dedicated herself to helping others. She worked as an ER and critical care nurse for 15 years in Philadelphia, Phoenix, Atlanta, and Los Angeles, before receiving her MBA and Masters in Nursing from UCLA. Locally she ran several health clinics, worked on UPMC's EMR system, and taught nursing informatics at the University of Pittsburgh. Internationally she managed Qatar's hospital accreditation process and helped redesign its emergency medical system. Ellen faced her long illness and the end of her life with extraordinary grace. Her motto in tough times was "I'm trying to keep my chin up and dance through life." She was determined to remain as upbeat as possible in the time she had remaining, and she did. It was exactly the way she lived her life, and is truly an inspiration. Friends are welcomed on Saturday November 23rd, 2019 for a memorial service and committal at 11 a.m. followed by lunch at St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland 311 Cumberland Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. There will also be a time for visitation before the service from 10 – 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church of Highland or Arden Courts of North Hills 1125 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019