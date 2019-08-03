Home

RABBI ELLIOT BURK

RABBI ELLIOT BURK Obituary
BURK RABBI ELLIOT

On Friday, August 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Annette Van Zaig; father of Josh (Donna) Van Zaig and Johanna Van Zaig; brother of Lester Burkow, Gail Aricha, and Sheila Garber; grandfather of Addison Augustine, Tyler Van Zaig, Jonathan Van Zaig, Christopher Moses, Tom Sailor and the late Carly Jayne Stankorb. Elliot was a humanistic Rabbi who extended his services to people of all faiths. He was a talented artist, creative, loving and wonderful companion and tremendous animal lover. Services and interment PRIVATE. Contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank and Guide Dogs of America. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., www.schugar.com family owned and operated.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 3, 2019
