Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strifflers of Dravosburg/West Miflin, Inc.
740 Pittsburgh-McKeesport Blvd
Dravosburg, PA 15034
(412) 678-6192
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLIS BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLIS BROWN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLIS BROWN Obituary
BROWN ELLIS

Age 93, of Dravosburg, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019.  He was born in Franklin County, NC on May 12, 1926 and is the son of the late Samuel and Leacy Alston Brown and the husband of the late Vivian Arlene Tyler Brown.  He served in the Navy during WWII and was employed at Universal Cyclops. He is survived by his daughters, Gladys Brown and Vivian Johnson both of Munhall and Leacy Brown of Dravosburg; grandchildren, Gayelen and Bradley Carson.  He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and was the best father to his daughters and grandfather to his grandchildren. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177).  Burial was a Milrose Cemetery in Bridgeville.  To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now