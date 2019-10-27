|
BROWN ELLIS
Age 93, of Dravosburg, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019. He was born in Franklin County, NC on May 12, 1926 and is the son of the late Samuel and Leacy Alston Brown and the husband of the late Vivian Arlene Tyler Brown. He served in the Navy during WWII and was employed at Universal Cyclops. He is survived by his daughters, Gladys Brown and Vivian Johnson both of Munhall and Leacy Brown of Dravosburg; grandchildren, Gayelen and Bradley Carson. He enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Pirates and was the best father to his daughters and grandfather to his grandchildren. Services were held at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412 678 6177). Burial was a Milrose Cemetery in Bridgeville. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019