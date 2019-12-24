Home

ELLIS W. "UNKIE" YOUNG Jr.

ELLIS W. "UNKIE" YOUNG Jr. Obituary
YOUNG, JR. ELLIS W. "UNKIE"

Age 79, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Knoxville. Loving husband of 52 years to Jane (Ryan), they met when he was 9 and she was 7; brother of Pat (Ron) Gansberger; brother-in-law of Dolores Finnell and Bill (Vivian) Ryan. Also survived by 48 loving nieces and nephews. Affectionately known as Butch, he enjoyed a marriage filled with love, laughter and plenty of fishing. His interest in electronics and "communications" were put to use while proudly serving the US Army and continued throughout his years at Control Data and UPMC. He loved spending time at The Lake fishing, being out on the boat, and watching the sunset but Unkie's heart was always for his family who he helped, encouraged, and always loved. Friends and family will be welcomed to celebrate his life at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, Holy Angels Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019
