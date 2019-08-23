Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
ELLISON L. DAVISON


1927 - 2019
Age 92, of Gibsonia, on August 21, 2019.  Born on May 7, 1927 in Cranbury, NJ; son of the late Ancil and Julia Ericcson Davison; beloved husband of the late Helen Smith Davison; loving father of Lynn (Laura) Davison and Dr. Mark (Candice) Davison; brother of Earl (Marion) Davison and the late Wesley Davison and Marion Schenck; proud grandfather of Kyle, Kevin, and Jennifer. Friends received Sunday, 1-4 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown, where services will be held Monday at 11 a.m.  Rev. Paul Becker, officiant.  Interment will follow in Bakerstown Cemetery. A WWII Army Veteran, Ellison was a graduate of Drexel Institute of Technology with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.  He retired as Engineering Director from Mine Safety Appliance and was a Fellow with American Society of Mechanical Engineers.  Ellison was a recreational pilot and loved to fly, especially with his wife, Helen, and was a member of the UFO group at Butler County Airport, United Flying Octogenarians. In lieu of flowers, donations to Northern Tier Regional Library, 4015 Dickey Rd., Gibsonia, PA 15044. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
