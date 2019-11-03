Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLSWORTH KOPYCINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLSWORTH "AL" KOPYCINSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELLSWORTH "AL" KOPYCINSKI Obituary
KOPYCINSKI ELLSWORTH "AL"

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, of South Side.  Husband of the late Dorothy Kopycinski; father of Jeffrey (Luann) Kopycinski.  Grandfather of Daniel and Brian Kopycinski. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m.  Parastas will be held on Monday evening at 7 p.m.  Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church, 105 S. 19th Street, South Side. If desired, family suggest contributions be made to St. Mary Orthodox Church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELLSWORTH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -