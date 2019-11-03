|
KOPYCINSKI ELLSWORTH "AL"
On Saturday, November 2, 2019, of South Side. Husband of the late Dorothy Kopycinski; father of Jeffrey (Luann) Kopycinski. Grandfather of Daniel and Brian Kopycinski. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side Monday, November 4, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6 -8 p.m. Parastas will be held on Monday evening at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Assumption of St. Mary Orthodox Church, 105 S. 19th Street, South Side. If desired, family suggest contributions be made to St. Mary Orthodox Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019