ELMA I. KOSZARSKY

KOSZARSKY ELMA I.

Of Bridgeville, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the age of 97. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony; her son, George; sisters, Gloria Corrins and Bruna Chickis; and brother, Richard DeBiasio. She is lovingly remembered by her son, Anthony (Rosemarie) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Michele Rist (Stephan) of Collegeville, PA, Kristen Benson (Mitchell) of Kinnear, WY, Jaeson Koszarsky (Jennifer) of State College, PA, Shane Koszarsky (Bobbiejean) of Houston, PA, Jenay Speer (Steven) of South Fayette; eight great-grandchildren, Caroline, Stephan and Kristina Rist, Harley Spicer, Alexandria and Luke Koszarsky, Abigail and Connor Speer, numerous nieces and nephews and a very special niece Virginia Ann Petersavage. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER- FRYER. Friends and Family are welcome at 430 Washington Ave., Bridgeville, 412-221-3800 on Monday 5-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday 10 a.m. in Holy Child Parish. Entombment to follow in St. Agatha Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to an organization of your choice. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
