Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
ELMER A. DAVY


1929 - 2019
ELMER A. DAVY Obituary
DAVY ELMER A.

Age 90, of Coraopolis/Moon Township, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Mt. Nebo on May 23, 1929, one of eight born to the late John William and Mary (Doerr) Davy. Beloved husband of 68 years to Beatrice (Salvato) Davy; loving father of John (Mary), Donald (Carla), Gary (Carol), Cynthia (Robert) Strickland, and Elmer, Jr. (Terri) Davy; cherished grandfather of John E., Jesse, Gary, Mary Ann, great-grandfather to 10; also many nieces and nephews; brother of Betty Bangs and the late Sarah Cronin, Mary Blonski, Virginia Hunter, Wilber, Floyd, and Jack Davy. All Elmer's life, he was a hard worker and a family man. He loved fishing. He was a retired mechanic for Pete Myl Chrysler Garage and Blaw Knox. Visitation Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. at COPELAND'S Coraopolis, 867 Fifth Ave. Entombment will follow at Coraopolis Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
