KONAR ELMER A.
Age 88, of West Mifflin, on June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Eleanor Konar; loving father of Pamela (Michael) Sheary and Gregory (Henley) Konar; predeceased by five brothers and three sisters; grandfather of Judith, Gregory, Jr., Matthew, and Kimberly; great-grandfather of Anastasia. Elmer was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an Electrical Engineer for many years. He enjoyed singing in the St. Nicholas Church choir, golfing, and bowling with his wife. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019