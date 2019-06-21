Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Homestead, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELMER KONAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELMER A. KONAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELMER A. KONAR Obituary
KONAR ELMER A.

Age 88, of West Mifflin, on June 19, 2019. Beloved husband of 64 years to Eleanor Konar; loving father of Pamela (Michael) Sheary and Gregory (Henley) Konar; predeceased by five brothers and three sisters; grandfather of Judith, Gregory, Jr., Matthew, and Kimberly; great-grandfather of Anastasia. Elmer was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and worked as an Electrical Engineer for many years. He enjoyed singing in the St. Nicholas Church choir, golfing, and bowling with his wife. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Friday 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. where a Panachida Service will be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m., St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, Homestead. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now