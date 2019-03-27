Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Of McMurray, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the young age of 94, on March 22, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Ruth Ritter (Seemiller), the love of his life. They did everything together for the last 71 years. He was a decorated WWII veteran, as a member of the United States Army, 101 Airborne Division. After the war, the G.I. Bill allowed Elmer to finish high school and attend drafting school; he then went on to become a very successful businessman. Elmer's life orbited around his angelic wife, together they embarked on many adventures. He especially liked meeting new people, even if it was just at the local grocery store. He was never at a loss for words. Although he was an avid traveler, Elmer also enjoyed the comforts of home whether in McMurray or Fort Meyers, FL. He is survived by his six children: Keith (Joan) Ritter, Brian (Tatiana) Ritter, Craig (Tamara) Ritter, Diane Rusch, Darryl (Connie) Ritter and Elmer (Nikki) Ritter; fifteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren with another adorable one on the way. Arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317. Family and friends will gather at noon and hold a remembrance service at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019. Inurnment following at the National Cemeteries of the Allegheny, Bridgeville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southwestern Veterans Center, 7080 Highland Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15206. Please view or add tributes at:


www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019
