BURGER II ELMER BERNARD
Surrounded by family, friends, and faith, Elmer entered the life eternal on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Alice May Succop, his daughters Alissa and Meredith (David), his three sisters, Peggy (Dick), Babs (Bob), and Jane (Gary), his brother-in-law Gus (Beth) and 10 nieces and nephews. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Elmer and S. Margaret (Slosser) Burger. Elmer attended Carnegie Mellon University (formerly Carnegie Tech) and received his BFA and BArch from the Rhode Island School of Design. He was employed as an architect for firms in Boston, Washington D.C., and Pittsburgh. He retired as the University Architect/Planner of Point Park University in 2018. Elmer served as President of AIA Pennsylvania in 2008, was involved with AIA Pittsburgh, Master Builders Association, and was often invited to be a guest critique at Carnegie Mellon University. His notable works include the Camp Kon-O-Kwee dining hall, PNC First Side, UPMC Hospital Palermo, the Masonic Temple in Pittsburgh, and the Cincinnatian Hotel. As Point Park University Architect, he oversaw the development of the Academic Village, which included the design of the Pittsburgh Playhouse. He was a 30-year member of Southminster Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon, elder, and chaperone to many youth mission trips. He was involved with the renovation of the church to include the childcare center. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15228, where a reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens (1 Schenley Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15213), Rhode Island School of Design (2 College Street, Providence, RI 02903), or Southminster Presbyterian Church (799 Washington, Pittsburgh, PA 15228). The family thanks the staff of Hillman Cancer Center and Shadyside Hospital for their compassionate care. Elmer's kindness, patience, smile, and enthusiasm for all things was well known to his family, friends, and colleagues. Elmer wanted everyone to know that he had a wonderful life. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.