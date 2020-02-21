|
BODNAR ELMER "AL"
Elmer Alex Bodnar, 91. Retired President of Intermet Foundries, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Donna Hubbard Bodnar and son, Michael Alex Bodnar and was preceded in death by his daughter, Florence Louise Bodnar. Al was born June 24, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Joseph Bodnar and Julia Nagy Bodnar. He came to Lynchburg playing second base for the Lynchburg Cardinals in the Piedmont League, after Baseball he went to work in the pattern shop at Lynchburg Foundry. Al served on the Board of Directors of the Piedmont Club, Oakwood Country Club, and Central Virginia Community College Education Foundation. While at Intermet Foundries, Al also served as Director of the American Foundry Alumni Board, Director of the Cast Metals Institute, and Vice President of the American Foundry Society. A funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 at Holy Cross Catholic Church by Msgr. J. Kenneth Rush. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. HERITAGE FUNERAL SERVICE AND CREMATORY, Lynchburg, VA (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020