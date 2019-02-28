ZEIS ELMER G.

Age 98, of Oakmont, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Husband of the late Dolores Zeis; loving father of Elmer (D.J.) Zeis, Wayne R. (Nancy) Zeis, and Robert (Susan) Zeis; grandfather of nine; great-grandfather of 22; and great-great-grandfather of one; brother of Joseph (the late Marie) Zeis, William (Marlene) Zeis, and preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Elmer is also survived by Tom Chambers, his fishing buddy. Friends and relatives will be received on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2-7 p.m. at the BURKET- TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A Blessing Service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home during the Visitation on Saturday evening. Interment will be private for the family in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville.