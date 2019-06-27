Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church
NUZZO ELMER J.

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, of Swissvale. Preceded in death by his wife, Madeline Rocco Nuzzo; father of the late Jeffrey and Alan; also preceded in death by his sisters and brothers and their spouses, Jane (Albert) Migliore, Peter (Delphine) Nuzzo, Josephine (Richard) Fusia, Anne (Frank) Rossi, William (Eleonora) Nuzzo, and Sue (Mickey) DeBastiani. Elmer is also survived by his loving neices and nephews. He served in World War II in the Coast Guard and worked at Vesuvius. He was the fun uncle. He was an instigator, always cracking jokes and full of great stories. Friends received,from 10-11 a.m. on Friday only, at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. Mass of Christian Burial in the Madonna del Castello Roman Catholic Church on Friday morning at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 27, 2019
