John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
More Obituaries for ELMER MATTO
ELMER K. MATTO Sr.

ELMER K. MATTO Sr. Obituary
MATTO, SR. ELMER K.

Age 93, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020, formerly of Whitehall. Husband of 59 years to the late Lulu M. (Miller) Matto; father of Luana Kay Rossbach and husband, Joel of Rochester, NY and Elmer K. Matto, Jr. and wife, Carla of Franklin, TN; three granddaughters, three grandsons, three great-grandsons and canine companion, Shelby; brother of Ruth Letanosky of Ohio and the late Daniel, Jr. and two infant sisters, Yolanda and Pearl.  Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday in Hamilton Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Hamilton Presbyterian Church, 4500 Hamilton Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 or Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
