|
|
CLEMENTE ELNORA M. "GRAM"
Age 84, of O'Hara Twp., peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James A. Clemente; loving mother of Jamie (Lynne) Clemente, Joni Ann Clemente and the late Dino and Jimmy Clemente; loving grandmother of Tara Lynne (Ty) Morse, Nicolaus Clemente, Ryan Roethlein, Shannon (Benjamin) Rittenhouse and Megan Roethlein; dear great-grandmother of London and Lincoln Morse and Titus and Lydia Rittenhouse; sister of Marie Reagan. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Juan Diego Parish/ Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Sharpsburg on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Association.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019