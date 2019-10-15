Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Juan Diego Parish/ Madonna of Jerusalem Church
Sharpsburg, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELNORA CLEMENTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELNORA M. "GRAM" CLEMENTE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELNORA M. "GRAM" CLEMENTE Obituary
CLEMENTE ELNORA M. "GRAM"

Age 84, of O'Hara Twp., peacefully at her home on Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James A. Clemente; loving mother of Jamie (Lynne) Clemente, Joni Ann Clemente and the late Dino and Jimmy Clemente; loving grandmother of Tara Lynne (Ty) Morse, Nicolaus Clemente, Ryan Roethlein, Shannon (Benjamin) Rittenhouse and Megan Roethlein; dear great-grandmother of London and Lincoln Morse and Titus and Lydia Rittenhouse; sister of Marie Reagan. Friends will be received Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Juan Diego Parish/ Madonna of Jerusalem Church, Sharpsburg on Friday at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Association.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELNORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now