|
|
PHILLIPS ELNORA (SCHWEINEBRATEN)
Age 95, formerly of Upper St. Clair, passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Henry Phillips; loving mother of Donna (Jerry) Thrasher, Joan (late Rick) Kerlin, and Joseph (Cindie) Phillips; grandmother of Tanya (William Cabeza) Thrasher; proud Nana of Kaden and Chase Thrasher; daughter of the late Harry and Nora Schweinebraten; and sister of the late Ray Schweinebraten. Known as "Ellie" or "Mrs. P" to most, she and her husband, Joe, raised a family and traveled the world in their later years. She was very social and loved to play Scrabble, which she usually won. Spending time with her great-grandsons was her greatest joy. She was an active member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Bridgeville, PA for over 80 years. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 724-941-3211. Friends and family are welcome at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray on Sunday, August 25, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday at 11:15 a.m. in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 740 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017. Everyone please meet at church. Interment to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bethany Presbyterian Church or the Richard H. Kerlin Memorial Fund c/o The Pittsburgh Foundation, Five PPG Place, Suite 250, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019