Of Brookline, on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Sister of the late Sr. Tulia Anna, Louis Ovidio and Mario DiBenedictis; beloved aunt of Craig (Linda), Michael (Kim) and Jeffrey (Tonya) DiBenedictis, Lori Weiner and Carla Coleman; great-aunt of Benjamin Coleman, Benjamin, Drew, Mario, Blake, Mia Bella, Seth and Whitney DiBenedictis. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Sunday only 3-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 10 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Elodia was the longtime executive secretary for the Veteran's Administration Office in Pittsburgh. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, 3333 5th Ave., Pgh., PA 15213. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019
