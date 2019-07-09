Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
(724) 695-0411
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Moody Funeral Home
1227 Lincoln Hwy
Clinton, PA 15026-0157
Resources
More Obituaries for ELOISE PAULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELOISE SOLOMON "ELLIE" (ROSE) PAULL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELOISE SOLOMON "ELLIE" (ROSE) PAULL Obituary
PAULL ELOISE "ELLIE" (ROSE) SOLOMON

Age 90, of Clinton passed peacefully at her home, Monday morning July 8, 2019. Ellie was retired Findlay Township Tax Collector for over 16 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Solomon and Frank Paull; also preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Beverly Solomon; a sister, Phyllis Rose; and stepdaughter, Linda Paull; surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Mary Jo Solomon, Ronald and Bonnie Solomon and Randy and Kim Solomon; her stepchildren are Frank and Susie Paull, Judith and Allen Linsky, Kathleen and Will Kimbrough, Robert and Jean Paull, Steven and Elizabeth Paull and Lorraine Scheuler; also surviving is a sister, Glenna Mervosh; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 13. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Thursday, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. where services will be held Friday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now