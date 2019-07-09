PAULL ELOISE "ELLIE" (ROSE) SOLOMON

Age 90, of Clinton passed peacefully at her home, Monday morning July 8, 2019. Ellie was retired Findlay Township Tax Collector for over 16 years. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Solomon and Frank Paull; also preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Beverly Solomon; a sister, Phyllis Rose; and stepdaughter, Linda Paull; surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, John and Mary Jo Solomon, Ronald and Bonnie Solomon and Randy and Kim Solomon; her stepchildren are Frank and Susie Paull, Judith and Allen Linsky, Kathleen and Will Kimbrough, Robert and Jean Paull, Steven and Elizabeth Paull and Lorraine Scheuler; also surviving is a sister, Glenna Mervosh; grandmother of 17; great-grandmother of 13. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Thursday, 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. where services will be held Friday at 10 a.m.