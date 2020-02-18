Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:30 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSA CHIOTIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSA CHIOTIS


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSA CHIOTIS Obituary
CHIOTIS ELSA

Age 75, of Verona passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1944. Raised in Havana, Cuba, she came to the United States in 1970. Wife of the late George Chiotis, who passed away in 2015. Mother of Maricela Dezayas-Kouknas (Yianni), Despina Insogna (JJ), and Ioanna Ladefian (Dean). Grandmother of Heather Dezayas, Heidi Winkler (Jonathan), Carlos Dezayas, Zander Payne, and Amalia Insogna. Great-Grandmother of Wyatt Winkler. Elsa was happiest when surrounded by her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family requests that you honor Elsa's memory instead by considering a kind and helpful act to support someone undergoing cancer treatment - such as delivering a meal or offering a ride to an appointment. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -