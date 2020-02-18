|
|
CHIOTIS ELSA
Age 75, of Verona passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on May 15, 1944. Raised in Havana, Cuba, she came to the United States in 1970. Wife of the late George Chiotis, who passed away in 2015. Mother of Maricela Dezayas-Kouknas (Yianni), Despina Insogna (JJ), and Ioanna Ladefian (Dean). Grandmother of Heather Dezayas, Heidi Winkler (Jonathan), Carlos Dezayas, Zander Payne, and Amalia Insogna. Great-Grandmother of Wyatt Winkler. Elsa was happiest when surrounded by her family - especially her grandchildren and great-grandson. In lieu of flowers or other donations, the family requests that you honor Elsa's memory instead by considering a kind and helpful act to support someone undergoing cancer treatment - such as delivering a meal or offering a ride to an appointment. Friends and relatives will be received during a memorial visitation on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A service will be held on Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m. in the funeral home at the conclusion of the visitation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020