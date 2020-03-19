|
|
COLLINGER ELSA (DiLORENZO)
Age 93, passed away on March 17, 2020 in Valencia, Pennsylvania. Elsa was born in San Pietro Avellana, Italy to Lesina and Oliver DiLorenzo on September 1, 1926. She immigrated to the United States at the age of two. She later married "Bloomfield's most eligible bachelor," Barney Collinger, on March 31, 1948, and dedicated 30 years to helping him grow Collinger's Furs into Collinger's Furs and Fashions. Barney and Elsa's proudest accomplishment, however, was their two sons, Al and George. Elsa's servant spirit found her on staff at both St. Sebastian Church and St. Theresa of Avila Church for more than 20 years. Her selfless nature was also evident in the way she cared for her ailing husband and parents. When not doing for others, Elsa enjoyed traveling, antiquing, reading, gardening and the company of her sister, Nina. Elsa was preceded in death by her husband, Barney; sister, Nina; and sister, Licia. Elsa is survived by her sons, Al (Martha) Collinger, George (Lisa) Collinger, as well as six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A prayer service will be held on March 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp., with Rev. Charles Bober celebrating. The private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Squirrel Hill. A "Celebration of Life" gathering is being planned by the family for this coming September. Memorials may be given to . The family of Elsa Collinger wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Arbors at Valencia Woods assisted living facility and its kind staff.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2020