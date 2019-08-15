Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE KOOSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE ELIZABETH (GILLILAND) KOOSER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE ELIZABETH (GILLILAND) KOOSER Obituary
KOOSER ELSIE ELIZABETH (GILLILAND)

Age 87, on Friday, August 9, 2019, of Wilkinsburg. Beloved wife of the late Edward, Sr.; loving mother of Edward Kooser, Jr.; dear grandmother of Sarah Fedunok and Emily Turner; great-grandmother of Jude; brother of Bud, Lou, Don, and the late Ken and Gil. Elsie enjoyed spending time with family, and sewing crafts of any kind. Friends received 2-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Service at the funeral home Saturday at 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now