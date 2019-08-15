|
KOOSER ELSIE ELIZABETH (GILLILAND)
Age 87, on Friday, August 9, 2019, of Wilkinsburg. Beloved wife of the late Edward, Sr.; loving mother of Edward Kooser, Jr.; dear grandmother of Sarah Fedunok and Emily Turner; great-grandmother of Jude; brother of Bud, Lou, Don, and the late Ken and Gil. Elsie enjoyed spending time with family, and sewing crafts of any kind. Friends received 2-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street, Swissvale. Service at the funeral home Saturday at 11 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019