WEBER ELSIE ELLA

Age 86, of Mars, formerly of Monroeville, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born August 19, 1932 in North Braddock, she was the daughter of the late John and Katharina Weber. She is survived by her sister, Frieda Strickler, and also five nieces and nephews and six great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by sisters, Sarah Weber, Mary "Mitzi" Krall, Johanna Weber, and Katherine Millman. Elsie worked at Westinghouse Electric for over 35 years and was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Monroeville. Friends will be received Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A funeral service will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Interment will follow at William Penn Cemetery.

www.jobefuneralhome.com