MACKENSEN ELSIE F.

Age 92, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on March 21, 2019; loving wife of almost 56 years to Paul J. Mackensen, Jr.; cherished mother of Dale Lutz; grandmother of Christopher (Casey) Lutz and Cindy (Jamz) Porzio; great-grandmother of Victoria "Tori" Lutz, Adrianna "Anna" and James Porzio. Elsie is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Elsie spent several years early on working in retail, simply because of her passion for fashion and beautiful clothes. The majority of her career however, was spent in the travel industry, where she inevitably met the love of her life and her best friend, P.J. Mackensen, Jr. The two of them found happiness traveling all over the world. All who knew and loved her can agree Elsie was a gracious hostess, always entertaining friends and family. Because of Elsie's sewing capabilities, she learned to dress impeccably, create her own designs and can also be remembered for telling other women, including her granddaughter, "You dress for you." Elsie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Family and friends are welcome Monday at 11 a.m. for a Memorial Service at 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont 412-531-4000. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com