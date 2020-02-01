|
|
HOMER ELSIE I. (MITTERER)
Age 86, on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Baldwin. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Homer; loving mother of David Wood, Frank (Shari Defabbo) Wood and John (Sheila Curry) Homer; grandmother of Corey (Valerie) Wood, Lindsay (Jeff) Harn, Samantha Homer and Jacklyn Homer; great-grandmother of Skylar, Kenzie and Jocelyn; sister of Charles (the late Judy) Mitterer and Janet (Raymond) Jedrzejewski. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020