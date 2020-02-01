Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
More Obituaries for ELSIE HOMER
ELSIE I. (MITTERER) HOMER

ELSIE I. (MITTERER) HOMER Obituary
HOMER ELSIE I. (MITTERER)

Age 86, on Friday, January 31, 2020 of Baldwin. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Homer; loving mother of David Wood, Frank (Shari Defabbo) Wood and John (Sheila Curry) Homer; grandmother of Corey (Valerie) Wood, Lindsay (Jeff) Harn, Samantha Homer and Jacklyn Homer; great-grandmother of Skylar, Kenzie and Jocelyn; sister of Charles (the late Judy) Mitterer and Janet (Raymond) Jedrzejewski.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. and Monday from 10-11 a.m. where funeral services will be held in the Chapel at 11:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to WWW.JOHNFSLATER.COM.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
