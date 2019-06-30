Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
ELSIE J. HOFFMANN


1930 - 2019
ELSIE J. HOFFMANN Obituary
HOFFMANN ELSIE J.

Age 89, of Whitehall, peacefully embarked on her next adventure on Friday, June 28, 2019. Elsie is survived by her loving daughters, Janet (Thomas) Lininger and Joyce (William) Burge; treasured Gran of her one and only favorite grandson, Michael T. Lininger. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Wunderlich and William Hoffmann; boyfriend, Albert Arbes; parents, Karl and Olive Dornburg; and sister, Evelyn Rutter. Elsie loved Saturday lunches and shopping with her daughters, dinners with the family, and spending time with her favorite grandson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Blessing Service will follow at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Ruthfred Lutheran Church Pastor's Fund, 3401 South Park Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 30, 2019
