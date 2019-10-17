Home

POWERED BY

Services
William S. Skovranko Memorial
Richford & Commonwealth Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110
(412) 466-8555
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE KOLCUN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE (VASILISIN) KOLCUN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE (VASILISIN) KOLCUN Obituary
KOLCUN ELSIE (VASILISIN)

Age 83, of Dunmore, PA, formally of Duquesne, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late George Kolcun for over 53 years; loving mother of daughter, Sharon and husband, George Kofel; devoted grandmother to Michael and wife, Malinda Kofel and Michelle (Kofel) and husband Michael Taramelli; proud great-grandmother to Maximus Kofel and Lucy and Julia Taramelli; also survived by brother, Michael Vasilisin and sister, Mary Lepovsky and many nieces and nephews.  Preceded in death by siblings, Ann Ziros, Irene Krupa, Dorothy Pavlan and Robert Vasilisin.  Friends and family  will be received on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the  WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC. Commonwealth and Richford, Duquesne.  Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at SS Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, 11 a.m.  Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter St. Chicago, IL 60607. Panachida services will be offered on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Memorial Home.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now