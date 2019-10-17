|
|
KOLCUN ELSIE (VASILISIN)
Age 83, of Dunmore, PA, formally of Duquesne, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Kolcun for over 53 years; loving mother of daughter, Sharon and husband, George Kofel; devoted grandmother to Michael and wife, Malinda Kofel and Michelle (Kofel) and husband Michael Taramelli; proud great-grandmother to Maximus Kofel and Lucy and Julia Taramelli; also survived by brother, Michael Vasilisin and sister, Mary Lepovsky and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by siblings, Ann Ziros, Irene Krupa, Dorothy Pavlan and Robert Vasilisin. Friends and family will be received on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. in the WILLIAM S. SKOVRANKO MEMORIAL HOME, INC. Commonwealth and Richford, Duquesne. Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at SS Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Duquesne, 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the parish cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities, 110 North Carpenter St. Chicago, IL 60607. Panachida services will be offered on Friday at 4:30 p.m. in the Memorial Home.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019