Mrs. Elsie L. Vidrick, age 94, of Murray, Kentucky died on October 7, 2019 at Spring Creek Healthcare. Mrs. Vidrick was born in Bridgeville, Pennsylvania on November 3, 1924 to the late George Prosen and Justine Buchte Prosen. She was a retired secretary for the Allegheny County, Pennsylvania Commissioner's Office. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Vidrick, and one brother, George Prosen, Jr. Survivors include one son, Barry Vidrick and wife, Robin of Cadiz, Kentucky; and two grandchildren, Jennifer Beth Brooks and Nancy Jo Shipp. No public services have been scheduled. J.H. CHURCHILL FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019