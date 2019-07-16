KLEKKER ELSIE M. "NeeNee"

Age 98, of Wilkins Twp. Mother of Janet L. O'Reilly, Susan Bouchard, Lynn Marie Greaves, and the late Albert J. Klekker; also survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert F. Klekker and four sisters and four brothers. Elsie loved singing, dancing, gardening, and flowers, and will be remembered as spunky until the end. Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Blessing Service will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10 a.m., followed by interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery.