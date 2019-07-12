|
|
WEIL ELSIE M.
Age 87, of Penn Hills, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Loving wife of 66 years to F. William Weil; devoted mother of Deborah (Randy) Parker, Barbara (Tim) Nave, William (Linda) Weil, and Karen Weil; beloved grandmother of Randy, Tim, Kylie, Steven, Chad, Jeff, Matthew, and Jason; great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday 12 p.m. until time of Service at 2 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019