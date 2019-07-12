Home

Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
E FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
10940 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
Service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES
10940 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
ELSIE M. WEIL

WEIL ELSIE M.

Age 87, of Penn Hills, PA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Loving wife of 66 years to F. William Weil; devoted mother of Deborah (Randy) Parker, Barbara (Tim) Nave, William (Linda) Weil, and Karen Weil; beloved grandmother of Randy, Tim, Kylie, Steven, Chad, Jeff, Matthew, and Jason; great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren. Friends received Sunday 12 p.m. until time of Service at 2 p.m. at ROSE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 12, 2019
