ELSIE (MONTILEONE) PFEIL

ELSIE (MONTILEONE) PFEIL Obituary
PFEIL ELSIE (MONTILEONE)

Suddenly, on May 17, 2019, age 81, of Millvale. Beloved wife of the late Robert Pfeil; mother of Robert K. Pfeil, Donna (Jack) Heim, John A. (Maria) Pfeil and Patricia A. (Walt) Schutzman; Grandma of Taryn (Wayne) Bullers, Amanda and Brian (Rachel) Schutzman and the late David L. Pfeil; sister of the late Ralph, Selma, Catherine, William and Kenneth Montileone. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. Holy Spirit Church. Elsie was a cook at Mt. Alvernia for many years.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
