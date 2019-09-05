Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE BYRNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE S. (SOLOMON) BYRNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE S. (SOLOMON) BYRNE Obituary
BYRNE ELSIE S. (SOLOMON)

Of West Mifflin, on September 2, 2019, age 87.  Beloved wife of the late John Byrne; mother of Robert (Becky) Johnen and the late Susan (late John) Palfy; sister of Helen Bentley, Michael Solomon and the late Robert Solomon; loving grandmother of John Michael Palfy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Elsie was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, an active member of St. Elias Church and retired from Forbes Field and Three Rivers Stadium where she held various positions throughout her employment. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.  Panachida Service Friday 1:45 p.m.  Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m., St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias Church. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now