|
|
BYRNE ELSIE S. (SOLOMON)
Of West Mifflin, on September 2, 2019, age 87. Beloved wife of the late John Byrne; mother of Robert (Becky) Johnen and the late Susan (late John) Palfy; sister of Helen Bentley, Michael Solomon and the late Robert Solomon; loving grandmother of John Michael Palfy; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Elsie was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, an active member of St. Elias Church and retired from Forbes Field and Three Rivers Stadium where she held various positions throughout her employment. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Panachida Service Friday 1:45 p.m. Funeral Service Saturday 10 a.m., St. Elias Byzantine Catholic Church, Munhall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Elias Church. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019