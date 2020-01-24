|
|
CAIN ELSIE V.
On Monday, January 20, 2020, Elsie V. (Daerr) Cain, age 85, of Manassas, VA, formerly of Clairton, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Yost) Daerr; loving wife of the late Howard P. Cain; mother of her twins Pamela R. (Stephen) Hamrock and Patricia L. (Walter "Matt") Cekala; grandmother of Matthew, Jr., Michael and Christina Cekala, Stephen and Chris Hamrock, Pam and Robert Wagner; also six great-grandchildren; sister of Joanne Crownover, Raymond Daerr and the late Donna Reichart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Elsie had a great sense of humor and she loved children, dogs, and bingo with elephants as her lucky charms. She was a graduate of Clairton High School and always looked forward to class and family reunions. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Monday, 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Church at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. The family requests donations in her memory to Compassus Hospice, 14900 Conference Center Dr., Chantilly, VA 20151. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020