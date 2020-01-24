Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:15 AM
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ELSIE CAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELSIE V. CAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELSIE V. CAIN Obituary
CAIN ELSIE V.

On Monday, January 20, 2020, Elsie V. (Daerr) Cain, age 85, of Manassas, VA, formerly of Clairton, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Beloved daughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Yost) Daerr; loving wife of the late Howard P. Cain; mother of her twins Pamela R. (Stephen) Hamrock and Patricia L. (Walter "Matt") Cekala; grandmother of Matthew, Jr., Michael and Christina Cekala, Stephen and Chris Hamrock, Pam and Robert Wagner; also six great-grandchildren; sister of Joanne Crownover, Raymond Daerr and the late Donna Reichart; also survived by nieces and nephews. Elsie had a great sense of humor and she loved children, dogs, and bingo with elephants as her lucky charms. She was a graduate of Clairton High School and always looked forward to class and family reunions. Friends received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Monday, 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Church at 10 a.m. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. The family requests donations in her memory to Compassus Hospice, 14900 Conference Center Dr., Chantilly, VA 20151. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now