REYNOLDS ELSIE WARD DONAHUE
Of Lakewood, New York, peacefully passed away on January 19, 2020. She was 90. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, on April 8, 1929, Elsie was the seventh child of Joseph Raymond and Janet (Curley) Donahue. After graduating from Mount Mercy Academy in Pittsburgh, she worked in Sales and Floor Modeling for Saks Fifth Avenue and for Mass Mutual Insurance. In the summer of 1954, on a blind date, she would meet her future husband, William Riggs Reynolds, Jr. They married on December 31, 1954. After a few years in Jamestown, they settled in the village of Lakewood. The community she loved, where doors were never locked, friends were always welcome and strangers became friends. Raising her children and being "Mom" to countless others brought her endless joy. Family was incredibly important to Elsie. She was very proud of her children, Irish heritage, siblings, cousins, and 58 nieces and nephews. She quietly practiced her faith and with that learned the power of forgiveness and hope. She was open minded, loving and generous. Elsie was active in her community. As a communicant of Holy Apostles Parish, Ss. Peter and Paul Church; past trustee of the Fenton History Center and member of WCA Auxiliary, Creche, Links Charity, Moon Brook Country Club, Chautauqua Lake Yacht Club, Roger Tory Peterson, Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Chautauqua County Humane Society; former Member of the Lakewood Women's Club, and Lakewood Garden Club. She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and her siblings: J. Ray Donahue, Walter R. Donahue, Dorothy M. Stoecklein, Patsy Monteverde, Margie Duggan Carroll, Barbara Harford. She is survived by her family: William Riggs Reynolds lll (Deborah) of Chautauqua County, NY, Richard Deveny Reynolds of Reno, NV, Katherine Bailey Reynolds Hirschfeld (Stephen) of San Francisco, CA, Anne Donahue Ballin (Lawrence) of New London, NH; grandchildren, William Riggs Reynolds lV of Fredonia, NY, John (Jack) J. Kiernan lll of Lake Placid, NY, Alexander Fenton Reynolds of Lakewood, NY, Zachary Reynolds Hirschfeld (Annie) of Brooklyn, NY, Samuel Riggs Reynolds of Reno, NV, Sarah E. Ewing of Greensburg, PA, Jenny R. Ewing of Lakewood, NY, Ethan A. Ballin of Wilmot, NH, Megan B. Schatzberg (Howard) of Cave Creek, AZ; great-granddaughter, Jacqueline B. Schatzberg of Cave Creek, AZ; and her older sister, Jeanette Titus of Pittsburgh, PA. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial and celebration of Elsie's life will be announced at a later date by the LIND FUNERAL HOME, Jamestown, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to The Fenton History Center, Jamestown, NY. You may leave a condolence at:
