|
|
LEWIS ELSIE YOUNG
A lifelong resident of Sewickley, Elsie passed away at her home on December 13, 2019. Born June 16, 1926, the daughter of Ledlie Watt and Mary Arrott Young and sister of Ledlie Watt Young, Jr. (deceased). Graduate of Sewickley Academy, Madeira School and Smith College. Married Ralph Lee (Bud) Bollinger, Jr. in 1951. Mother of Mary Britton, Curran Estreich (Jon) and Michael Bollinger (Lee). Bud preceded her in death in 1956. Married Edgar Sanders Lewis in 1962. Mother of Elsie Rothfus (Keith) and stepmother to Farley and Elizabeth Lewis. Beloved grandmother of Lily Woolmer-Tyler (Rupert), Amy Britton, Cecilia Estreich (Neal Harden), James Estreich, Laura Estreich, Molly Estreich, Elizabeth Kline (Jeff), Julia Bollinger (Mark Hammes), Madeline Bollinger, Mimi O'Grady (Patrick), Gerard Rothfus, Edmund Rothfus, Maggie Rothfus, Helen Rothfus and Alice Rothfus. Great-grandmother of Jane and Howard Kline and Finley and Orla Woolmer-Tyler. Funeral service at Grace Anglican Church, 325 Church Lane, Edgeworth, PA on Monday, December 30, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to Women in Christian Ministries, 832 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108 and Choices Pregnancy Services, helping parents and babies in need, 626 5th Avenue, Coraopolis, PA 15108. Arrangements by COPELAND'S.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019