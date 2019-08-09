|
JOHNSON ELVETA LILLIAN WINNEY
Elveta Lillian Winney Johnson was born in Saratoga Springs, New York on February 7, 1933 to the late Dorothy Anderson Winney and Samuel Winney. Elveta was their only child, she peacefully entered Heaven's gates on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Her passing occurred at Manor Care on Negley, part of the University of Pittsburgh Health System. Elveta graduated from Saratoga Springs High School in 1945. Ten years later, she married Gussie Johnson of Pittsburgh, PA on August 28, 1955. She would go on to spend 62 years of her life as his loving wife. A consummate mother and homemaker, Elveta was an excellent cook who enjoyed preparing culinary masterpieces for family and friends. She was also a skilled tailor that would generously bestow her handmade creations to those she cherished. One of Elveta's greatest joys was sharing her cooking and sewing skills with family, church members, and Girl Scouts. Elveta loved to travel the world. She was also an active member of the Shadyside Presbyterian Church. She and Gussie combined her love of travel and Christian service by going on mission trips to Malawi. Elveta was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Gussie Johnson. She is survived by her children, Stephanie Rose (Tony), Adrena Johnson, Doreen Johnson-Smith, and Ellyce Johnson; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and her many nephews and nieces. Elveta's family will receive friends at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 on Sunday, August 11 from 3-5 p.m. and on Monday, August 12 from 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019