Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Kennedy Twp., PA
ELVIRA "DIANE" KING

KING ELVIRA "DIANE"

Age 75, of Kennedy Twp., passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late James King; daughter of the late Peter and Mary Casciato; special friend of Bea Schell; special aunt to Kenny (Jennifer), Michael and Kevin Keegan; and adopted grandmother of Kylee and McKenna Keegan. She leaves behind many relatives and friends. Arrangements are entrusted to McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC. There will be no visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Malachy Church in Kennedy Twp., FRIDAY at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Resurrection Cemetery. Everyone please meet at church.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
