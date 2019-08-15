Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
More Obituaries for ELWOOD McVICKER
ELWOOD H. "WOODY" McVICKER

ELWOOD H. "WOODY" McVICKER Obituary
McVICKER ELWOOD H. "WOODY"

Age 82, of Ross Twp., passed peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Wright) McVicker; father of Anne Hughes, Amy (Frank) Bianconi, and Nancy Gutmann; also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Gutmann. Woody was a proud US Marine, Duquesne University graduate, and staunch Republican. He will be remembered by his family and friends as Lawrenceville's "Best Boy Jitterbugger." Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Donations may be made to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019
