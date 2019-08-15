|
McVICKER ELWOOD H. "WOODY"
Age 82, of Ross Twp., passed peacefully on Monday, August 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Diane (Wright) McVicker; father of Anne Hughes, Amy (Frank) Bianconi, and Nancy Gutmann; also survived by eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sean Gutmann. Woody was a proud US Marine, Duquesne University graduate, and staunch Republican. He will be remembered by his family and friends as Lawrenceville's "Best Boy Jitterbugger." Friends will be received on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Donations may be made to Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019