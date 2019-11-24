Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
EMAGENE ASTON WITZBERGER Obituary
WITZBERGER EMAGENE ASTON

Age 94, on November 18, 2019, left this world to be with the Lord, her beloved husband, Carl and her son, Carl.  She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Emma and James Aston; seven brothers; and two sisters; husband, Carl A.; and son, Carl T.; and son-in-law, Robert Biringer.  She is survived by her children, Karen Biringer of Boise, Idaho and James George (Noreen) Witzberger of McDonald, PA; grandchildren, Kristin (Jared) Bergquist, Steven (Mackenzie) Biringer, T.J. Witzberger, Kyle Witzberger, Kalene Witzberger, Kate (Jeff) Stevens and Kim (Matt) Russell; great-grandchildren Vallery, Bradley and Grace Bergquist, Scarlett, Natalie and Elliot Biringer, Lily and Emme Stevens and Dustin and Trevor Russell; and her sister, Evelyn (Wilbur) Miller of Boca Raton, FL.  Emagene left a legacy of love and faith to all of her loved ones.  Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019
