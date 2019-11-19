|
VALENTINO EMEDIO "POOCHIE"
Age 85, of Greenfield. Passed peacefully surrounded by loved one on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Ellen and grandson, Michael Jenesky. Loving father of Karen (Dennis) Jenesky, Lisa Valentino, and Vince (Stephanie) Valentino. Devoted and caring Pap of Dennis (Melissa) Jenesky, Leann (Chuck Lehner) Jenesky, Vinnie and Diana "Mia" Valentino. Great-Grandpap of Ava and Caroline Jenesky, and Charlie Lehner. Poochie proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. In life he was an avid and accomplished hunter. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m.. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave., 15207. Closing prayers in the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass in St. Rosalia Church at 10 a.m.
