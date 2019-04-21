Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Resources
More Obituaries for EMERENTIANA MATVYA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EMERENTIANA "BABE" (MURAJDA) MATVYA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EMERENTIANA "BABE" (MURAJDA) MATVYA Obituary
MATVYA EMERENTIANA (MURAJDA) "BABE"

Age 91, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, of Braddock, PA. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Matvya; loving mother of Andrew J. Matvya, Jr. (Tina Vertes), Barbara Lee Smith (Jeffery); grandmother of Andrew, Nick, Joseph, Nathan, Patrick; great-grandmother of Whitney, Eli, and Ava; sister of Frances Skantar and the late Margaret Topolosky, John "Jay" Murajda, Cecila Jakub, Sr. Clare Murajda VSC, Joe Murajda, Frank Murajda; and many loving nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swisstvale. Mass of Christian Burial at the Madonna del Castello Church. Tuesday 11:30 a.m.


www.niedfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now