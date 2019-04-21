|
MATVYA EMERENTIANA (MURAJDA) "BABE"
Age 91, on Good Friday, April 19, 2019, of Braddock, PA. Beloved wife of Andrew J. Matvya; loving mother of Andrew J. Matvya, Jr. (Tina Vertes), Barbara Lee Smith (Jeffery); grandmother of Andrew, Nick, Joseph, Nathan, Patrick; great-grandmother of Whitney, Eli, and Ava; sister of Frances Skantar and the late Margaret Topolosky, John "Jay" Murajda, Cecila Jakub, Sr. Clare Murajda VSC, Joe Murajda, Frank Murajda; and many loving nieces, nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St. Swisstvale. Mass of Christian Burial at the Madonna del Castello Church. Tuesday 11:30 a.m.
www.niedfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019