Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
EMERIC GASLEVIC

EMERIC GASLEVIC Obituary
GASLEVIC EMERIC

Age 90, of O'Hara Twp., on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Marie (Unferdorfer) Gaslevic; loving father of Joyce (Steve) Filauri, Marian (Sean) Gallagher, and James (Joy) Gaslevic; proud Grandpap of Brendan, Liam, Deirdre, John Emeric, and James Edward; dear brother of Mary Ann Cummings. Emeric was a proud Korean Conflict Veteran and a devoted family man. He had many friends and will be greatly missed. Services and internment will be held privately by the family. Donations may be sent in his memory to Animal Friends. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
