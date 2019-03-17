|
|
COLUSSY EMERY "EM"
Beloved husband, father and grandfather (Bimpy) entered heaven on Friday March 1, 2019 at 2:45 pm from end stage Parkinson 's disease. Emery and Cathy were married for 55 years. Emery is survived by his devoted wife Cathy (Brown) Colussy; loving daughter Carrie (Scott) McQuillen and by his six cherished grandchildren Victoria, Alexandra, Isabella, Aiko, Christopher and Crystal McQuillen, also a son Scott (Paula). All services were private. Donations in memory of Emery may be made to Beaver Canine Unit, Center Canine Unit or s.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019