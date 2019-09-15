Home

Age 78, of Bethel Park, passed away on September 12, 2019, after a lengthy illness, he is no longer suffering and with his Savior. Beloved husband of Linda (Bohonak) Ollis; loving father of Jennifer (David) Barker and Christina (Kevin) Angelo; proud grandfather of Alexander, Samantha, Michael and Josephine Barker, Ellia and Dominic Angelo; brother of Mary Frances "Murph" (the late Tom) Carmody and the late Frank (Jean) Ollis. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces. Emery graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1958. He retired from the University of Pittsburgh in 2009. Friends will be received on Monday, September 16, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to St. Anne's School, 4040 Willow Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019
