BRUNO EMIDIO "MIM"
Age 91, on Sunday, March 22, 2020, of Overbrook. Beloved husband of Eleanor (Kerwin) Bruno; loving father of Mark Bruno, Scott (Elaine) Bruno and Eric (Terri Gates) Bruno; son of the late Emidio and Rafeala (Francesa) Bruno; brother of Chesserina, Rita, Norma, Angelo, James, Domenic and Nello; also survived by his beloved companion Daisy. Mim was a Korean War Army Veteran, serving as a medical technician with M.A.S.H. Unit 467. He had a deep compassion for all animals. Friends will be received at JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences at www.johnfslater.com or text condolences are appreciated and understood. If desired, family suggests contributions to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.